Saddleworth firm helping others avoid insurance pitfalls

SADDLEWORTH may be home to many independent businesses but all have a common worry – insurance.

However, an Uppermill-based neighbour is offering a helping hand to make sure none fall victim to any of the problems that may cause.

No matter the size, no matter how successful, owners face variety of risks, which can prove catastrophic should something unexpected happen.

But M&C Risk Solutions is on hand to make sure no-one trading, whether they be next door or on the other side of Saddleworth, falls victim to them.

Its client base includes everything from sole traders to multinational PLCs, including businesses across the UK and those who have interests overseas.

Helping companies, large and small, identify what they need and find the perfect insurance policy, the Uppermill-based firm combines knowledge and expertise with a friendly and personal service to help put minds at ease.

That is highlighted by one of its statements, which says: “Our number one priority is to safeguard the assets, employees and balance sheets of our clients allowing them to have the peace of mind to concentrate on their own business practices.”

Led by Tony and Sarah Morris, M&C first conduct a thorough and detailed risk review, which takes in a business’ structure, what it does and even where it does it, as well as finding out what insurance is in place.

Clients will then be advised of the exposures and risks that have been highlighted, and offered helpful and reliable advice, as well as options available.

After talks about the level of cover needed, along with how much it will cost, the firm can then be instructed to arrange cover.

And what M&C do has clearly worked as the company has grown in the 11 years since it was formed – in that time they have built a reputation as specialists in construction, haulage, logistics and transport, professional services, property, motor trade and hospitality and leisure.

The firm has also just occupied a new base, moving from Dobcross to new and improved premises on Uppermill’s High Street, placing it at the heart of the area’s business community.

IF YOU are interested in working with M&C Risk Solutions, you can contact them through their website www.mcrisk.co.uk, call them on 01457 243108 or e-mail them at info@mcrisk.co.uk

