HOMES and businesses across the community will shine bright for the annual Saddleworth Christmas Illuminations competition.

The competition, run by Saddleworth Parish Council, sees judges pick out the best shop window, best public house, best community and best residential property.

To enter the competition, contact the Parish Council Offices on 01457 876665 or e-mail: enquiries@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

Judging will take place week commencing December 11

