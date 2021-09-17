Saddleworth Gin on sale at Toast! in memory of maker Brian

A UNIQUE Saddleworth Gin is on sale once more in memory of the connoisseur who helped to create and launch it.

Brian Hockenhull used to run Toast! coffee shop and wine bar in Saddleworth Business Centre in Delph and it was there that Saddleworth Gin was first launched in 2017.

Sadly, Brian passed away in June this year after a battle with cancer and the doors of Toast! have shut permanently.

However, his brother Peter is now selling the remaining bottles of Saddleworth Gin in Brian’s memory and all proceeds will go to Willow Wood Hospice where he was cared for so well.

The craft gin was made with great care and enthusiasm by Brian and friends, and is infused with heather from the hillsides, rushes from the water-meadows, and natural botanicals from local countryside.

The eye-catching bottles feature a protective cap designed by Twinetops, based in Delph and Denshaw, and instead of a label each bottle is hand-etched by Glass Etchcetera, from Uppermill.

The gin will be on sale outside where Toast! used to be on Saturday, September 18 from 11am to 5.30pm.

Purchases can be made in advance online then collected on the day or pay on the day with exact cash only.

The gin costs £35 for a new 50cc bottle or £30 to refill an etched Saddleworth gin bottle bought previously.

To purchase online, visit https://weareBS3.co.uk/shop/viva-la-mexicana/products and search for Saddleworth Gin.

Peter is hoping to carry on the product in the future, as well as the Toast! Apostles group, for friends and customers, on Facebook.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

