Saddleworth girls make north west’s top four

SISTERS were doing it for themselves and Saddleworth School as girls showed their talents by making the semi-finals of a prestigious rugby league competition.

The Under-16s side faced the best of the region at the North West of England schools’ festival in the 13-a-side hotbed of Wigan.

And only the eventual winners stopped them from going all the way to the final.

A group of 11 found itself against strong opponents from St Helens, Warrington and Wigan and did themselves proud.

The first game saw Saddleworth fight back to claim victory after conceding an early try against Birchwood School, eventually registering an impressive 20-4 victory.

Tries from the talismanic Maise Mitchell, strong running Miranda Lowe and the guile of Molly Benton, who scored two, set up the win and a second match against Rainford School.

An evenly matched encounter saw Rainford edge out the Saddleworth side by a narrow margin of just two points, the 10-8 scoreline an indication of just how closely contested this game had been.

Progressing as Pool A runners-up, Saddleworth drew the short straw of facing St Peters’ School from Wigan in the first semi-final.

St Peters sported more than one England player and the gulf in class was reflected by a 24-4 tally in the hosts’ favour.

But it was Saddleworth who had the last laugh when Saddleworth’s player of the day, Miranda Lowe, burst over to score the final points of the afternoon.

Saddleworth School’s Gary Melling said: “The Saddleworth girls played fantastically throughout the afternoon showing superb skills that belied their relative inexperience in the sport.

“Well done to all of the girls involved for stepping out of their comfort to give a different sport a go.

“The girls also looked fabulous in the school kit which was bought and sponsored by FOSS (Friends of Saddleworth School).”

