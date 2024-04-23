Saddleworth goes to the polls – election profiles of the area’s candidates

SADDLEWORTH promises to be the centre of political argument until Thursday, May 2 as the area sees its local elections.

Unlike last year, when every representative on Oldham borough council was voted in, the three wards will each return one candidate.

And it promises to be keenly fought as the three main parties – Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrats – are joined by independents.

The Green Party is also fielding a candidate in Saddleworth South, while North and West and Lees each see four-way contests.

But what do those up for election stand for? What is their background? What would they bring to your area?

Saddleworth Independent has compiled statements from the contenders ahead of the area going to the polls.

