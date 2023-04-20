Saddleworth goes to the polls in ‘all out’ election

MAY 4 is the day Saddleworth goes to the polls in the local election – but this vote carries more weight than recently.

For 2023 sees an ‘all out’ poll – where you elect all three councillors for your ward rather than just one.

Many issues are raging across the area, be it housing development on green space, licensing issues and cars speeding along the roads.

That points to all three Oldham Council wards – Saddleworth North, Saddleworth South and Saddleworth West and Lees – being keenly contested.

In two wards, Springhead Lower and Uppermill, votes will also be cast to return representatives for Saddleworth Parish Council. Then, of course, there are the ‘staples’ of council elections – bins, potholes and services – which apply to both polls.

Nationally, the political picture may have changed but remember, this is a local election.

In the borough election, the candidate with the most votes in each ward will serve a four-year term ending in 2027, the second-placed candidate will serve a three-year term ending in 2026 and the third-placed candidate will serve a one-year term ending in 2024.

Currently in Oldham, the Labour and Labour and Co-Operative Parties hold 35 of the 60 seats that are being contested, with nine Liberal Democrats, nine Conservatives and seven Independents.

In Saddleworth, the Conservatives hold five seats, the Lib Dems three and Labour one.

Will that change drastically? The Liberal Democrats and Oldham Borough Independents are all waging strong campaigns to make their voices heard.

Much is debated about what goes on in Oldham and Saddleworth – and sometimes what does not go on – but May 4 is YOUR opportunity to make your opinion heard.

Ranting on Facebook or Twitter will not carry as much weight as writing your one, two and three on your ballot paper.

Make sure you use the opportunity you have.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO SEE THE CANDIDATES STANDING IN YOUR WARD

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

