Saddleworth Heritage Week Unearths Ancestral Roots: A Deep Dive into Genealogy

OLDHAM Histories Festival and Heritage Open Days are back from September 8 to 17.

At various historic sites and buildings across the borough, there will be everything from walks to talks where people can find out about architecture, heritage, history and more.

If you want to discover a different approach to researching your family tree, through the art of storytelling and research, there is a fascinating event taking place at Saddleworth Church (St Chad’s) on September 13.

Local author and genealogist Vincent Hewitt has a real passion for history, spending most of his free time honouring and protecting the legacies of those that have gone before us.

His approach to research is thorough and well documented, ensuring a logical approach is used to get results. Within his own family tree he has managed to trace his paternal links, secrets and peculiar trends.

The detail he uses to bring history back to life enables us to build a very clear picture with his skilled ability to research and craft stories.

This is the first in a series of planned heritage talks, ‘Who do you think you are, Saddleworth?’

The project is to protect the legacies of Saddleworth People by sharing stories and making history accessible to everyone.

Vincent volunteers as the lead researcher at Saddleworth Church on and in this presentation, he has researched our 13 Commonwealth War Graves, providing real insight into the lives of the servicemen who are buried in the churchyard.

Wednesday, September 13 at 7:00pm. Saddleworth Church, Church Lane Uppermill

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/honouring-legacies-the-genealogy-journey-tickets-689969295737

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

