Saddleworth hero Kev’s on the road again

SADDLEWORTH’S rugby hero Kevin Sinfield will add millions of pounds more to his mammoth fundraising total after announcing his latest challenge.

The Grasscroft-based rugby league legend, who did a great job as England rugby union’s defence coach at the recent World Cup, has already brought £13 million for and national awareness of research and treatment of motor Neurone disease.

Now – in the name of former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who is living with the condition – he has revealed his next physical test.

Sinfield, who has helped write the book With You Every Step with his friend, will run seven marathons, plus an extra mile, in seven cities in the UK and Ireland in seven days – starting on Friday, December 1.

Starting in Leeds, he will run in the south of England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland

Sinfield simply said: “We go again.”

He added: “Running’s been a great way of celebrating the MND community, celebrating Rob and showing that we care.

“This has all been about friendship and trying to help a mate.

“Rob will never understand the help and inspiration he’s given me.

“We’ve got to find a cure.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

