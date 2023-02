SADDLEWORTH Historical Society has a meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at 7.30pm at Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill

The meeting features an Illustrated Presentation by Dr. Stephen Miller entitled “The Manor of Marsden and the Copyhold Elite – How the Manorial System shaped a West Yorkshire Community.”

Free admission to Society members but a charge to non-members will be made at the door of £3 per person.

All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be available.

