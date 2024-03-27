Saddleworth holds a place in Irene’s heart as she reaches 100

By Trevor Baxter

A FORMER Saddleworth resident who played her part in the country’s war effort has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Irene Brown, who lived for more than three decades in Greenfield, is rightly pleased of her part in helping the Allies to victory in World War Two.

She recently celebrated reaching three figures and she can vividly recall her days working at Ferranti in Hollinwood helping to develop autopilot systems for Britain’s fighter planes.

“We also worked on other cockpit instruments,” said Irene. “I was team leader and so proud of the work we did.

“As Churchill said, we had to win the war, we couldn’t be the loser.”

Now a resident at Millbrook Care Home, Stalybridge, the mum of two and a grandmother four times over later worked at Slumberland Beds.

Granddaughter Julie helped arrange Irene’s centenarian celebrations, which were joined by son Paul, daughter Jacqueline and other family members plus fellow Millbrook residents.

Along with her flowers, birthday cake and presents, Irene, who has seven great grandchildren from the ages of a few months to 30, also received a congratulatory card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Irene (née Smith) was born in Oldham and lived in Derker and Littlemoor before eventually moving to Greenfield with husband, Harry.

She has strong links with the area as her sister, Hilda Woodhead with husband Rex, were landlords of the White Hart at Lydgate in the 1970s.

Ask her for a recipe for her longevity and she does not have one but with Harry – now deceased – the couple enjoyed holiday making, especially to Devon and Cornwall.

“I used to get very sad at thought of getting old but here I am still here,” added Irene who moved to Millbrook nearly three years ago.

“I certainly always longed to live in Saddleworth. I loved it there.”

Son Paul added: “Mum didn’t want any fuss for her birthday but seeing two of her great grandchildren lit up her whole afternoon and made reaching the 100 landmark so worthwhile.

“Life as a centenarian is not easy when the body is weary. Mum soldiers on and support from the family is crucial and very appreciated.

“The staff at Millbrook have helped her through tough times and she thanks them for that.

“Mum might not attribute her longevity to anything specific, but I think her cherry brandy must have some magical qualities.

“Not only did she survive a world war but in her late 90s beat Covid-19 and hospital surgery during the pandemic lockdowns.

“Reaching 100 is a wonderful achievement and she might be getting another king’s message in another five years’ time.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

