Saddleworth litter lout to pay hundreds of pounds

A SADDLEWORTH litter lout has been hit in the pocket after being caught in the act.

Annette Brierley, of Huddersfield Road, Diggle, was found to have left a cigarette butt on Aytoun Street in Manchester city centre on March 28.

And after her case was brought before Tameside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 19, the 53-year-old has been ordered to pay more than £400.

She was fined £220, ordered to pay a surcharge of £88 to fund victim services and prosecution costs of some £125.

In total, the perpetrator – who was not in court – must pay £433 and she was ordered to do so by the end of the year.

