Saddleworth Male Voice Choir tunes up for ‘Songs from Stage and Screen’ Spring Concert

POPULAR songs from the television, musicals and theatre will take centre stage as Saddleworth Male Voice Choir presents its Spring Concert.

‘Songs from Stage and Screen’ will raise the roof at the Civic Hall in Uppermill on Saturday, April 20, starting at 7.30pm.

They will be joined on the evening by special guests Delph Youth Band.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from David by calling 07904 036682, The Diggle Hotel, Alberti’s Greengrocers in Uppermill, Uppermill Post Office, any choir member of pay on the door.

Find out more about Saddleworth Male Voice Choir and its upcoming events on its website: https://saddleworthmvc.org

