Saddleworth man Frank completes Latics takeover
Trevor Baxter
July 28, 2022

OLDHAM Athletic finally have a new owner after Saddleworth-based Frank Rothwell led a takeover.

Latics will play in the National League this season after they were relegated from the EFL.

More to follow

Saddleworth businessman Frank Rothwell is unveiled as the new owner of Oldham Athletic football club