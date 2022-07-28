Breaking News Featured Sport

Saddleworth man Frank completes Latics takeover

Trevor Baxter July 28, 2022 No Comments

OLDHAM Athletic finally have a new owner after Saddleworth-based Frank Rothwell led a takeover.

Latics will play in the National League this season after they were relegated from the EFL.

More to follow

Saddleworth businessman Frank Rothwell is unveiled as the new owner of Oldham Athletic football club

