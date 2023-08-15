Saddleworth Morris Men to dance in the streets at the annual Rushcart festival

MORRIS MEN will take over the villages once again as Saddleworth Rushcart returns over the weekend of August 25-27.

The renowned festival is now in its 47th year after being brought back to life in Saddleworth in 1975 and continues to attract scores of people, both local and from further afield.

And this year’s event promises to be no different as groups from all around the country are coming to enjoy the festivities.

There will be the traditional pulling of the cart, stacked five metres high with fresh rushes and the ‘jockey’ on top, as well as the service at Uppermill’s St Chad’s Church followed by dancing and games.

On Saturday, the cart will tour the villages of Saddleworth with many pub stops (for well-deserved liquid refreshments!) and, importantly, dancing throughout the day.

On Sunday, it is pulled up from The Commie on Uppermill’s High Street at about 10.30am to the Church Inn pub and Saddleworth Church for the spreading of rushes on the church floor.

Dance performances will continue at designated arenas outside the Church Inn and Cross Keys pubs.

For more information, feel free to contact Jack Williams via email at saddleworthmorris@gmail.com.

