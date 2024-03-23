Saddleworth motorists warned of M62 closure

MOTORISTS in Saddleworth face travel problems after the M62 motorway was closed in both directions.

The route was shut in the early hours of Saturday, March 23 between junction 22 at Saddleworth Moor and junction 24 for Huddersfield.

Several vehicles are believed to have collided, with a ‘multi-agency serious incident’ declared shortly before 2.30am.

It remained closed for more than five hours and a spokesperson for National Highways confirmed shortly after 5am it ‘will remain closed well into the morning.’

The #M62 remains closed in both directions between J22 #Oldham and J24 #Huddersfield due to a collision. The road will remain closed through out the morning while police investigations continue. More information and diversion routes here: https://t.co/lwpvaEPFIg pic.twitter.com/oYr0IMp36o — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) March 23, 2024

Diversion routes put in place – officially taking motorists through Halifax and Ripponden.

However, several routes through Saddleworth which run parallel to the M62 are also likely to be affected.

Please take extra precautions if you are heading out on the road.

