Saddleworth motorists warned of M62 closure

March 23, 2024

MOTORISTS in Saddleworth face travel problems after the M62 motorway was closed in both directions. 

The route was shut in the early hours of Saturday, March 23 between junction 22 at Saddleworth Moor and junction 24 for Huddersfield. 

M62 is closed in both directions

Several vehicles are believed to have collided, with a ‘multi-agency serious incident’ declared shortly before 2.30am. 

It remained closed for more than five hours and a spokesperson for National Highways confirmed shortly after 5am it ‘will remain closed well into the morning.’ 

Diversion routes put in place – officially taking motorists through Halifax and Ripponden.

However, several routes through Saddleworth which run parallel to the M62 are also likely to be affected. 

Please take extra precautions if you are heading out on the road. 

 

