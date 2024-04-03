Saddleworth Musical Society hit a high note for their Spring Concert

BE transported through the realms of musical theatre and cinematic magic with performances showcasing iconic pieces from timeless productions as Saddleworth Musical Society host their Spring Concert.

Expect selections from Les Misérables, Lord of the Rings, Phantom of the Opera, Saving Private Ryan to name a few.

Mark Goggins will be Musical Director and brings a wealth of expertise to the podium. He is currently serving as the Director of the University of Lancashire (UCLan) Chamber Choir. His leadership recently propelled the UCLan Chamber Choir to victory in the BBC Adult Choir of the Year competition hosted at the Royal Festival Hall.

The concert will be held at Uppermill Civic Hall on Sunday, May 12 at 7.00pm.

Tickets are £12.50 adults children/students free and are available to purchase online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sms or by phone on 07968386833.

The Society are always looking to recruit new members.

Anyone wishing to join, please contact Vernon Cressey on 07484670994.

