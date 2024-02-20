Saddleworth Musical Society spreads cheer with charity concert

KIND-hearted members of Saddleworth Musical Society held a charity Christmas concert with pupils from Diggle Primary School to help raise funds for their chosen charities.

A special cheque presentation ceremony saw £750 be awarded to the British Heart Foundation with a further £150 awarded to Diggle School to thank them for their participation in the annual event.

Speaking to the Saddleworth Independent, Vernon Cressey, secretary for the Musical Society said

“Saddleworth Musical Society and Diggle Primary School choir held a Christmas Concert at Uppermill Methodist Church. We hold an event annually and choose a charity along with a bucket collection. The event was stunning.”

Find out more about Saddleworth Musical Society: http://www.saddleworthmusicalsociety.co.uk

