Saddleworth on the look out for more singers

SADDLEWORTH Singers are back for 2023.

They have recently returned to rehearsals at Springhead Community every Tuesday evening, full of enthusiasm after resounding success at their Christmas Concert.

This year in addition to the Summer Concert in July, plans are in the pipeline for a special Spring Concert in mid April.

Saddleworth Singers are also available to perform at weddings and special private or public events.

Attracted by our performances, new members have joined us and there are some places available in each voice section – no audition required.

If you are interested in joining Saddleworth Singers, wish to book an event, or any other enquiries, please contact Sue Lackenby on 07754 395377.

