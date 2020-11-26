Saddleworth Parich Council: By-election delay

RESIDENTS will have to wait until next May to choose two Saddleworth Parish Councillors for the Greenfield Ward after a by-election was called.

Neil Allsopp and Alan Belmore resigned from their roles in September as they are both moving away from the area.

Ten electors in the ward put forward a request for an election to fill the vacancies, rather than the Parish Council co-opt two new members.

Due to regulations made under Section 61 of the Coronavirus Act 2020, the by-election will take place on May 6, 2021.

