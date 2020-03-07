Saddleworth Parish Clerk moves on after five years’ dedicated service

AFTER five years of dedicated service to the Parish Council and the people of Saddleworth, Clerk Pam Bailey has decided to move on.

The Parish Council is now seeking a new Parish Clerk to take on the role.

Chairman Cllr Jamie Curley said: “Pam will be missed terribly by us all, not only for her expertise and calm manner but her wonderful humour and ability to make the most difficult of tasks seem easy.

“Being the clerk of a Parish Council is not an easy job, particularly with Saddleworth as one of the largest Parish Councils in the country.

“But Pam has managed the team and office with calm and efficiency and has even managed to put up with all the councillors!

“She really has been a tower of strength and during my year as chairman has been an invaluable source of knowledge and help and I couldn’t have done it without her.

“I would like, on behalf of all the Parish Councillors, to give a huge thanks to Pam for all she has done for us – overseeing the cemetery, allotment project and land transfer of Dawson’s Field to name just three big projects.”

The closing date to apply for the role of Parish Clerk is 11.59pm on Sunday, April 5.

An application pack, including Person Specification, Job Description and Application Form can be downloaded from the website www.saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk or by telephoning the office on 01457 876665.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

