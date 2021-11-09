Saddleworth Parish Council chairman ‘devastated’ to miss Remembrance events after contracting Covid-19

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council chairman Cllr Barbara Beeley said she is ‘devastated’ to be missing important events to mark Remembrance Day after contracting Covid-19.

She said: “I cannot believe that the Covid lockdown cancelled everything last year and now I have personally got Covid.

“I am devastated to be missing what I consider to be one of the most important duties of the year – honouring the fallen and vowing to protect the legacy of peace which they gave us.”

The Parish Council will be represented at the events by vice-chair Cllr Pam Byrne.

Cllr Beeley was due to take on the role of chair from Cllr Jamie Curley for in May 2020 for a year but the handover was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and restrictions.

She led the council during that time but only at the Parish Council AGM in May 2021 was she finally officially voted into her role in front of members of the public for the 2021-22 term.

