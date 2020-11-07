Saddleworth Peace Group lays white poppy wreath in Uppermilll

A WHITE poppy wreath was laid at the Peace Pole in Uppermill to remember people of all nationalities, ages, civilians, and members of armed forces who have died in wars past and present.

The wreath was created and laid at the foot of the pole in St Chad’s Gardens by Kathryn Knight on behalf of Saddleworth Peace Group.

Kathryn created the wreath from leaves foraged locally and added white poppies made out of recycled shampoo bottles – to make it more weather-proof – with each bearing the word ‘peace’.

And a notice attached read: “For all those who have died or are dying in wars, who have died or are dying because resources that could have fed or housed them have been wasted on war and war preparation, and who will die until we learn to live in peace.”

Usually, a gathering is held by the Peace Group including the laying of the wreath and short speeches but due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that could not take place this year.

Instead, members were invited to visit the wreath individually or in their households at different times over the subsequent days after the wreath was laid on November 7.

They were encouraged to take photos of themselves at the wreath, or elsewhere in Saddleworth, to post on the group’s Facebook page with the hashtag #SaddleworthWhitePoppy.

White poppies have been worn the run-up to Remembrance Day every year by thousands of people in the UK and beyond for more than eighty years.

The white poppy stands for remembrance for all victims both civilians and members of armed forces of wars past and present, a commitment to peace and a challenge to attempts to glamorise or celebrate war.

Find out more about Saddleworth Peace Group on their Facebook page or email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk

