Saddleworth Peace Group poignant vigil marks Nagasaki Day

POIGNANT readings and poems were shared as Saddleworth Peace Group held a vigil to mark the anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On August 6, 1945 the first atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.

The two cities were largely destroyed, with thousands killed instantly and many thousands more dying later from injuries and illness.

Locally the anniversary has been marked annually for many years with a peace vigil, giving the community the opportunity to remember and reflect.

This year’s event on August 9 was held outside Uppermill Methodist Church, with Saddleworth Peace Group members and the public in attendance.

They were joined by Saddleworth Parish Council Chairman Kevin Dawson, his consort Linda, and Saddleworth Peace Champion Barbara Beeley.

Group members read out the Mayor of Hiroshima’s annual statement, along with speeches, poetry and a sung version of a poem set to an English folk song, which was a first for the Peace Group.

Find out more about Saddleworth Peace Group on Facebook or email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk

