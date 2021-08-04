Saddleworth Peace Group to mark Hiroshima Day with silent vigil

SADDLEWORTH Peace Group is holding a silent vigil on Friday, August 6 to mark the 76th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

All are welcome to join the group as they gather in Uppermill Square from 6pm to 6.30pm for the vigil on Hiroshima Day. There will be no guest speakers this year.

The group is also placing its banner in the square and inviting people to take a photo of themselves with the banner and then share on the group’s Facebook page.

This can be done by posting directly onto the Saddleworth Peace Group Facebook page or by emailing the photo to saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk so they can upload it.

Check the Facebook for updates and photos or join the mailing list to be notified of events and activities – please email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk to be added to the mailing list.

