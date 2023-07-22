Saddleworth Peace Group to mark Hiroshima Day with vigil

SADDLEWORTH Peace Group is holding a vigil on Wednesday, August 9 to mark the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On August 6, 1945 the first atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later a second bomb was dropped on the city of Nagasaki.

The two cities were largely destroyed, with thousands killed instantly and many thousands more dying later from injuries and illness

Locally the anniversary has been marked annually for many years with a peace vigil, giving the community the opportunity to remember and to reflect

Saddleworth Peace Group said: “We hope as many people as possible will come along to what we are sure will be a thought-provoking evening as we look forward with hope to a nuclear free world.

All are invited to join the vigil on Wednesday, August 9 outside the Methodist Church in Uppermill. Time to be confirmed. Email saddleworthpg@yahoo.co.uk for more details

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

