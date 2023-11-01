Saddleworth photographers’ exhibition is a work of art

Images by Craig Hannah

AN exhibition showcasing a wide variety of works and skills is currently available to view at the Saddleworth Museum and Gallery.

It depicts a small number of images taken by members of Saddleworth Photography Group over the years.

There is no specific theme, with everything from animals to flowers on display – as chosen by the individual members.

The exhibition will continue to run until Sunday, November 19, and is free to visit during the Saddleworth Museum and Gallery’s normal opening times.

Saddleworth Photography Group has around 400 members and has been running for over nine years. It’s an online community of local photographers who share their images on Facebook, gaining helpful advice and critique from each other.

There are varying degrees of experience, with beginners, hobbyists and professional photographers all sharing their images.

The group also meets monthly at the Satellite Centre in Greenfield on the last Thursday of every month from 7pm to 9pm, with a cost of £5 per session.

