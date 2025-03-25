Saddleworth plays huge part in Oldham Netball Club’s national success

OLDHAM is home to the country’s best amateur netball team – and its success lies in Saddleworth.

For the woman coaching them, Debbie Hallas, calls Grotton home, while star player Hannah Diamond and team manager Sarah Barlow hail from Diggle.

A 59-38 success over their West London-based competitors at Oldham Leisure Centre, on Middleton Road, made it an astonishing 12 National Premier League titles in 14 years, with shooter Diamond playing a key part as the red and blues took back the silverware.

The trophy was presented after the final game of the season, a 58-52 win over North West rivals YWCA Bury on Sunday, March 23 at Oldham Leisure Centre in front of hundreds of people, including Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Zahid Chauhan OBE.

It was also an emotional day as two stalwarts of the club played their final minutes in an Oldham dress.

Captain, Emily Whitehead and former Super League legend Kerry Almond, who has played in each of the title-winning teams, were both recognised for their contribution to the sport over many years.

Netball is playing a big part in the Oldham SportsTown plans, with a 3,000-capacity arena being placed next to Boundary Park.

And as she experiences that sweet smell of success, coach Debbie hopes to see more in the future.

She said: “It has been a long but rewarding season and we’re delighted to be able to bring the trophy back to Oldham for an incredible 12th time.

“Our success is testament to the great work in our junior club which leads to a conveyor belt of talent coming through to our senior sides where they continue to develop, alongside experienced senior players, and regularly go on to play in the Super League and for their countries.

“It was amazing to be able to celebrate this season’s success in front of our home fans with an exciting game against local rivals that was a brilliant showcase for our sport.

“Having The Mayor of Oldham present our National Premier League trophy meant a lot for me and all the club showing how much our work developing players, nurturing talent and promoting sport is valued by the community we are so proud to be a part of.

“I also want to thank two legends of the club, Emily and Kerry, who are retiring.

“Emily has run miles for this club and will be difficult to replace while Kerry is commitment and dedication personified.

“They will always be part of our Oldham Netball Club family.”

