Saddleworth policeman bids farewell after 17 years

A POLICEMAN who has become a familiar face on the streets of Saddleworth has said his goodbyes to the community he served for 17 years.

PC Jonny Marsden started in Saddleworth and Lees as a police community support officer (PCSO) before later becoming a neighbourhood beat officer.

But on Saturday, August 27, at Saddleworth’s Rushcart Festival, he said his goodbyes to members of the community.

He worked his final day on Sunday, August 28 before moving to another area served by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Colleagues at PC Marsden’s Saddleworth and Lees team paid tribute to his ‘dedication to the local community.’

They said: “From his time on the area as a PCSO on to becoming a neighbourhood beat officer, he now leaves us for another adventure within GMP.

“A big thank you to PC Marsden for all his dedication to the local community over the last 17 years and we wish him well in his new role.”

