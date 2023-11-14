Saddleworth primary school happy to add poppies to Remembrance banner

A SADDLEWORTH primary school paid its respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice – but is on the lookout for more memorials.

The pupils of Diggle School showed their respects with a poignant Remembrance Service on Friday, November 10, at which Class 5 teacher, Miss O’Neill – who is a mentor at Delph Youth Band – played the Last Post.

They then heard the first stanza of In Flanders Field read by their new Class R teacher Mr Hoyle, a familiar face to many people as he is an active member of the Saddleworth Players and the Crompton Stage Society based at Playhouse 2 in Shaw.

However, since the service and the displaying of its Poppy Banner, which features tributes from pupils of the school over the years, many people got in touch to ask if they could add their own tribute.

Now the Sam Road establishment is opening its doors to anyone interested in supplying extra poppies.

People can drop their poppy off at the school anytime or attend the school’s upcoming open day on November 23, where you can also have a look around.

For any parents or carers who have children starting school in 2024, it is holding a dedicated Class R open day on the November 29 from 1pm,

Sarah Newton, headteacher of Diggle School, said: “We are touched by the number of former pupils who remember us with such affection that they want their poppy on our banner.

“We would love for this to happen and urge anyone who is interested to create a fabric poppy, no bigger than eight centimetres in diameter, which we will happily add to the banner.

“We would love everyone, new and old, to attend one of our open days, and hopefully bring us some new poppies to add to our beautiful Remembrance banner.”

