Saddleworth Rangers clip Eagles’ wings in Challenge Cup

SADDLEWORTH Rangers are in the second round of rugby league’s Challenge Cup after surviving a tricky trip to ambitious Edinburgh Eagles.

The Scottish side fancied progressing and pushed the Greenfield-based side all the way as the match was screened to the nation on the BBC’s website.

But two tries from Freddie Wilson – son of the late, great Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson – and an all-round starring role proved the difference in a 30-20 success.

Now Rangers face St Helens-based Thatto Heath Crusaders in round two at home on February 25 after overcoming a stern challenge.

Edinburgh’s Craig Robertson scored two tries as the sides were locked at 12-12 but Wilson, Vinny Fitzgerald and Kelvin Ojeaburu touched down to open up what proved a decisive advantage.

All that came around the teams actually started the second half without referee Stuart Fraser!

While Rangers tasted success, Waterhead were knocked out of the competition a-with a 30-12 defeat at Bradford-based West Bowling, even though Phil Joy’s try opened the scoring.

In football, Springhead AFC scored a 96th minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with Hindsford in their Manchester League clash.

But it was a day to forget for Uppermill FC as their 4-1 loss at Rochdale Sacred Heart saw them knocked off the top of the Premier Division table by the side who picked up a point a their local rivals.

Hindsford also have four games in hand.

