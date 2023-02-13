Breaking News Featured Sport

Saddleworth Rangers clip Eagles’ wings in Challenge Cup

Gary Carter February 13, 2023

SADDLEWORTH Rangers are in the second round of rugby league’s Challenge Cup after surviving a tricky trip to ambitious Edinburgh Eagles.

The Scottish side fancied progressing and pushed the Greenfield-based side all the way as the match was screened to the nation on the BBC’s website.

But two tries from Freddie Wilson – son of the late, great Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson – and an all-round starring role proved the difference in a 30-20 success.

Now Rangers face St Helens-based Thatto Heath Crusaders in round two at home on February 25 after overcoming a stern challenge.

Edinburgh’s Craig Robertson scored two tries as the sides were locked at 12-12 but Wilson, Vinny Fitzgerald and Kelvin Ojeaburu touched down to open up what proved a decisive advantage.

All that came around the teams actually started the second half without referee Stuart Fraser!

While Rangers tasted success, Waterhead were knocked out of the competition a-with a 30-12 defeat at Bradford-based West Bowling, even though Phil Joy’s try opened the scoring.

In football, Springhead AFC scored a 96th minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw with Hindsford in their Manchester League clash.

But it was a day to forget for Uppermill FC as their 4-1 loss at Rochdale Sacred Heart saw them knocked off the top of the Premier Division table by the side who picked up a point a their local rivals.

Hindsford also have four games in hand.

