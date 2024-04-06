Saddleworth Rangers RLFC apply to add building to Greenfield ground

SADDLEWORTH Rangers RLFC hopes to add a new building to its ground as it looks to broaden its base.

The Greenfield-based outfit has applied to Oldham Council to construct the two-storey structure close to its current clubhouse.

If approved, it would serve as an indoor training room for players, with a new function facility on the first floor.

It would be placed next to where the stepped entrance from Shaw Hall Bank Road meets ground level and may also play host to aerobics sessions for disabled people.

Developing the area, described an ‘unused piece of land adjacent to the car park,’ would see 60 car parking spaces lost if permission is granted.

And documents supporting the application believe it would add to the club, as well as not take away from the Green Belt it sits in.

They also believe national policy allows it, with exceptions to the default sense of new buildings being inappropriate including, ‘the provision of appropriate facilities (in connection with the existing use of land or a change of use) for outdoor sport, outdoor recreation, cemeteries and burial grounds and allotments; as long as the facilities preserve the openness of the Green Belt and do not conflict with the purposes of including land within it.’

They state: “The Green Belt boundary will be maintained.

“Development in the Green Belt will be permitted provided it does not conflict with national policies on Green Belt, currently Planning Policy Guidance Note 2 `Green Belts` (PPG2).

“In effect, this states that development will be allowed if it complies with national policy.

“Considering the Application is for outdoor sport linked to an existing use the proposals are acceptable within the Green Belt.”

Oldham Council’s Planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.

