Saddleworth RDA saddle up for sponsored Halloween ride

RIDERS and ponies were not spooked by the ghosts, wind or rain as they took on Diggle’s Halloween Trail to raise funds for Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group.

The group cannot meet for practical activities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic but the charity remains focused on the future and active in their fundraising where possible.

Their latest effort saw trustee Derek Legg, his grandchildren Evie and Charlie with pony Tank and trustee Sally Jones with pony Twinkle ride along the trail through Diggle.

Despite horrible weather, they donned fancy dresses and broad smiles as they hunted out the 20 spooky masterpieces created by Friends of Diggle School around the village.

Their sponsored ride raised £250 and counting, including kind donations from friends, family, The Diggle Hotel and liveries at Saddleworth Stables in Diggle.

Alison Pickering, Saddleworth RDA chairperson, said: “Lockdown means we have to remain closed for all practical activities but we continue to support our participants, families and volunteer community through virtual means.

“We actively engage via WhatsApp and our Facebook page to keep everyone updated. Meanwhile, our volunteers have been busy attending online safeguarding courses.

“Once lockdown is lifted the trustees will use Government and RDA guidance to inform our next steps.”

• Find out more about Saddleworth RDA by visiting their

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/saddleworthRDA/

