Saddleworth remembers as youngsters get involved

SADDLEWORTH remembered its fallen as the area’s iconic Pots and Pans war memorial again saw moving scenes.

And in its centenary year, the obelisk on Alderman’s Hill received plenty of input from the younger generation.

As ever, a ceremony on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, which saw people walk up to the landmark, was very well attended, despite the cold wind and rain.

The service – organised by the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion – was given by the Rev Sachin Awale of the Saddleworth team, with hymns and The Last Post provided by Dobcross Brass Monkeys, the PA system provided by Saddleworth Round Table and Oldham Mountain Rescue Team was on hand should they have been needed.

A new addition this year was the brew table, which was provided for by Upperwood Estate and raised £325.80 for the Poppy Appeal.

Young people also played a large part in 2023, with members of various organisations including the Cubs, Scouts, Beavers and Saddleworth Rangers’ under-10s Rabbitohs joining representatives from Greater Manchester Police, Oldham Council and local councillors.

Several Saddleworth schools also contributed to a poppy chain that was placed around the monument.

Delph, Greenfield Primary, St Thomas and St Edwards in Lees, St Anne’s in Lydgate, Hey with Zion, St Agnes’, Denshaw’s Christ Church and Dobcross’ Holy Trinity all produced a total of about 750, many of which adorned the area.

The idea by Saddleworth Parish Council proved popular and Cllr Helen Bishop said: “We wanted to find a way to involve as many children from the area as possible and continue to raise awareness of Remembrance Day with the younger generation.

“Our idea was to engage local schools to ask primary age children from Saddleworth to produce a personalised poppy that would then form part of a Poppy Chain.

“The uptake was incredible. Those we didn’t manage to hang up are going to display at Uppermill’s Civic Hall and the Satellite Centre in Greenfield, so as many people as possible get to see them.

“It was really touching to see how many children responded and contributed. It also gives us hope that those who gave their lives in our defence will not be forgotten in the years to come.”

Cllr Megan Birchall added: “It was wonderful to see children from across Saddleworth coming together and getting involved to celebrate the centenary of the Pots and Pans memorial, ensuring that remembrance continues into the next generation and beyond.”

