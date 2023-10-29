Saddleworth Remembers: events and ceremony listings to mark Remembrance

SILENCE will fall across Saddleworth and Oldham at a number of services and ceremonies to mark Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

Held in conjunction with branches of the Royal British Legion, residents, uniformed services and representatives of all organisations are encouraged to attend and there will also be opportunities to place wreaths on the memorials.

Events include:

Oldham War Memorial, opposite the Old Town Hall, commencing at 10.50am. · All Ex-Service and Civilian Organisations will assemble at New Radcliffe Street at 10.20am and proceed to the War Memorial at 10.30am. · Wreath parties are invited to accompany the Mayor from Lyceum Building. · Crosses may be placed in the field of remembrance adjoining the War Memorial. Austerlands Austerlands and District War Memorial, commencing at 10.30am, finishes at 11.30am. · Huddersfield Rd (A62) junction with Heywood Lane, OL4 4RN. Dobcross Dobcross Band Club, commences at 10am, finishes at 12 noon. · Platt Lane, Dobcross and Holy Trinity Church, Woods Lane, Dobcross, Lees War Memorial commencing at 10.30am. · A procession will assemble in Thomas Street at 10.10am prior to proceeding to the War Memorial. Uppermill St Chad’s Memorial, Uppermill, on Monday 6 November 2022, commencing at 7.15pm and at the Pots and Pans · Memorial on Sunday 12 November 2022 at 10.50am. Waterhead Waterhead War Memorial, commences at 10.50am, finishes at 11.10am · Junction of Heywood Street and Brideoake Street, OL4 2JQ

