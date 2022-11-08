Saddleworth remembers with service in Uppermill

THE COMMUNITY has gathered for a poignant service in Uppermill which was the first of many across Saddleworth to mark Remembrance Day.

The evening service on Monday, November 7, organised by the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion, was led by their chairman by the war memorial in St Chad’s Gardens.

The Civic Mayor of Oldham, Chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council and Saddleworth ward Councillors were also in attendance

Guests also included cadets and standard bearers with flags: Saddleworth Royal British Legion – Alison Clowes; Lees and District RBL Cpl Park (2200 Oldham Sqn ATC); Ashton under Lyne RBL – Alex Kershaw (Ashton RBL).

Uppermill Brass Band proudly provided the music for the service with Lesley Lewis playing the Last Post and Reveille before a minute’s silence was held

Wreaths were laid on the war memorial by councillors, other organisations and individuals

Special thanks to Jackie Clowes for a selection of these images

