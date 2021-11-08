Saddleworth remembers with service in Uppermill

THE community gathered for a poignant service in Uppermill which was the first of many across Saddleworth to mark Remembrance Day.

The evening service on November 8, organised by the Saddleworth branch of the Royal British Legion, was led by the Reverend John Rosedale by the war memorial in St Chad’s Gardens.

He was joined by five standard bearers from different organisations, cadets, and special guests including Saddleworth Parish councillors.

Rev Rosedale led the gathering in prayers to remember those who have died in service, especially members of the sea, land and air forces who laid down their lives.

He also called on people to think of all those who continue to suffer the consequences of fighting and terror today, and to remember with thanks and sorrow all those lost.

The Last Post was played before a minute’s silence was held and then hymns were sung, including Jerusalem, and the Lord’s Prayer was recited.

Wreaths were laid on the war memorial by councillors, other organisations and individuals, before the national anthem concluded the service.

Rev John Rosedale

