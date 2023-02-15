Saddleworth risk solution company goes Mahd-lo

A SADDLEWORTH company that is used to dealing with wealth has showed its caring side by becoming a patron of youth zone Mahdlo.

M&C Risk Solutions, which is based at Delph’s Gatehead Business Park, is now a bronze patron of the cause, joining a number of other firms.

And managing director Tony Morris Tony Morris said this is not a short-term thing.

He said: “We take corporate social responsibility very seriously at M & C and given our head office is based in Oldham we felt it only fitting to partner with a local charity.

“The work that Mahdlo does for the local community is second to none and I look forward to working alongside them for the foreseeable future”

Established in 2012, M & C offer bespoke insurance solutions for both commercial and corporate clients as well as high net worth individuals.

And Claire Crossfield, fundraising manager at Mahdlo, cannot wait to work with them.

She said: “A huge thanks to Tony and M & C for supporting Mahdlo.

“Our Patrons are an integral part of our ‘team’ and through their generous support provide sustainability enabling us to plan and deliver opportunities and experiences for our members. Thousands of young people each year will greatly benefit from their support.”

To find out more about how you can become a Patron of Mahdlo for as little as £19 a week, contact the fundraising team on 0161 624 0111 or email fundraising@mahdloyz.org

