Saddleworth rugby league player Fenton Rogers suspended after police charge

FENTON Rogers has been suspended by Super League side Huddersfield Giants after being charged with drink driving and bailed on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

The Saddleworth Rangers product is on the path to becoming a regular top flight player after being sent on loan to London Broncos early in the season.

But the 20-year-old finds himself in trouble after being arrested by Greater Manchester Police officers in the early hours on Friday, March 29 at Platting Road between Lydgate and Scouthead.

A statement by the force’s Oldham division said: “Fenton Rogers, of Wrigley Street, Oldham, has been charged with drink driving and has been bailed in relation to an assault of an emergency worker.

“The 20-year-old has been bailed ahead of scheduled appearance at Tameside Magistrates Court on May 16.”

Huddersfield Giants added: “The club was made aware by Fenton Rogers of an incident the previous day which led to him being detained for questioning by the police.

“The club has suspended him with immediate effect pending the outcome of their own investigation.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

Rogers’ arrest and suspension came just hours after Giants coach Ian Watson told Saddleworth Independent how he can come through his ‘tough’ Super League finishing school – but may head out on loan again after his London stint.

He said: “He’s got a better picture and better understanding of where he’s at now. The big thing was his development and how he develops.

“Last year, playing in the Championship was a really important move for Fenton. We did League Oen the year before, then the Championship, so he’s clocking up games.

“Once you get to 100 games, you understand what it’s all about, you understand what your performances are like and what your strengths are.

“So, Fenton’s going through a really good learning environment. I think he now understands what Super League’s about after going to London and doing it tough in some of the games.

“Against Wigan and Warrington, they were defending their goal line for the first 30 minutes. That’s a tough period you’ve got to be willing to get through and I think Fenton handled himself pretty well.

“His mindset was one of a tough mentality. If he had to do that for 80 minutes, he’d do that and keep turning up for his team.

“He’ll have learned a hell of a lot from that.”

