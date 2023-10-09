Saddleworth rugby league product Jack comes ‘home’

SADDLEWORTH Rangers’ rugby league product Jack Johnson is coming ‘home’ after signing for Oldham RLFC.

The full back or winger has moved from Newcastle Thunder on a two-year contract as the Roughyeds rebuild for a push at promotion from League One.

And Johnson, who was raised in nearby Audenshaw, believes there is reason to be excited ahead of a full return to Boundary Park under Saddleworth’s Mike Ford.

The 24-year-old, who is Oldham’s fourth new addition, said: “There’s a big buzz around the club at the moment, and it seemed like a really good fit for me.

“I bring a lot of enthusiasm, effort and I feel finishing is a good strength of mine. I’ve had some really good coaches throughout my playing career, so I’d like to say I’m experienced now.

“After speaking to Mike and hearing the vision he has for the club, I was very excited. There’s a lot of ambition and some good people involved in the club, so it made my decision pretty easy.

“I had a look around Boundary Park and it’s probably as good as, if not better than, some Super League grounds.

“It’s our job, as players, to match those ambitions and translate them onto the field now.”

Johnson started out playing for Saddleworth Rangers before being picked up by Super League Warrington Wolves.

He made his first team debut for the Wire in 2015 before dropping down to the Championship, with Featherstone and Widnes before signing for Newcastle.

During his time in the North East, Johnson made 51 appearances and touched down on an impressive 30 occasions.

He follows the likes of Super League players Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle through the door at Boundary Park, with Oldham promising further signings shortly.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

