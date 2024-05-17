Saddleworth rugby league star banned for drink driving

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED rugby league star has been banned from driving after making a ‘stupid decision he will regret.’

Fenton Rogers, who plays for Super League side Huddersfield Giants, was caught behind the wheel at almost twice the alcohol limit after a night out with friends.

A court heard the 20-year-old, who lives in Scouthead, decided to leave a taxi and get into his BMW vehicle as it was the only one in a car park.

However, he was stopped a short distance away and was arrested on Platting Lane, which links Lydgate and Scouthead.

Breath tests found he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres, the legal limit is 35.

Magistrates heard the 20-year-old decided to get in his car after initially leaving it in a pub’s car park.

Ewan Cooper, prosecuting, told the hearing at Tameside Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16 of the incident in the early hours of Good Friday, March 29: “Officers smelled alcohol on his breath, his speech was slurred and he appeared unsteady on his feet.

“It was a moment of madness.”

Rogers, who is currently on loan to Championship side Bradford Bulls, was initially suspended by the Giants in the aftermath of his arrest.

That was lifted and Christopher Squibbs, defending, told the court the impact a ban would have on both his career and family.

He said: “He went to Uppermill to consume a couple of pints more.

“His intention was to get a taxi home with his friends. The car park was exposed and his was the only car in it. It’s quite a nice car and he thought it would be relatively unsafe to leave it there.

“It was a big decision, a stupid decision, and one he will regret.

“This was an act out of character which will have massive consequences moving forward. He rarely drinks, it was a rare night out and stupid mistakes were made.

“This will massively impact his travel to training at Huddersfield and Bradford. He lives with his mother and assists with his family in her getting medical treatment she needs.

“He also takes his brother to Saddleworth School before heading to training.”

Rogers pleaded guilty to drink driving and he was banned for 17 months, although if he pays for a rehabilitation course that will be reduced by 17 weeks until June 19 next year.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £891, consisting of a fine, victim surcharge and costs.

Linda Furness, chair of the magistrates’ panel, told him: “There needs to be a bit of a grown-up attitude. You could’ve hurt yourself or someone else.”

