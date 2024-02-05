Saddleworth School champions girls rugby growth

RUGBY sessions were delivered to girls at Saddleworth School, as part of the club’s plans to grow the women’s game in the area.

The first block of six sessions, in preparation for the North West Counties Festival.

The session built on work already done by the school’s PE department, was delivered by Jack Burns and assisted by Joe Warburton, who is also running sessions at Crompton House.

Warburton and Burns are two men heavily involved in Oldham’s Lions Development programme.

PE teacher, Gary Melling, said:

“It was pleasing turnout for the first year 9 girls’ rugby practice tonight, with more promising to attend next week – of small acorns are oak trees grown.”

Beth Sutcliffe, Oldham’s Head of Women’s and Girls Development, added:

“It was great to see so much enthusiasm from schools and clubs to grow girls rugby league and the support being provided from the coaches was fantastic.”

Also participating in the Festival, on March 7, will be teams from The Blue Coat School as well as Crompton House Sixth Form.

This is a key stage in helping the growth of girls participation in rugby league across Oldham, with the eventual aim of reviving a women’s team as well as establishing girls teams in clubs across the borough.

This season, Waterhead will be running under 12 and under 13 sides with both Saddleworth Rangers and Oldham St Annes also looking to launch new teams with recruitment sessions being run in the spring.

For more information, or to express interest in developing opportunties for girls in the sport, email beth.sutcliffe@roughyeds.co.uk

