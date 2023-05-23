Saddleworth School crowned Year 8 champions

THE SADDLEWORTH School Year 8 rugby league team were triumphant in a festival of rugby league staged at Oldham Edge Playing Fields and hosted by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Saddleworth drew their first match three tries each against Waterhead Academy before registering victories against Crompton House (3-2) and Bluecoat (4-1).

The final against Waterhead saw Saddleworth produce their best performance of the afternoon as Max Speak, Charlie Fallows, Eden Buckley and Riley Pritchard all touched down in a four try to one success.

Player of the tournament for Saddleworth was Joseph Buckley who was immense in both attack and defence.

