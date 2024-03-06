Saddleworth School nets final place in prestigious competition

SADDLEWORTH School is courting attention for its sporting brilliance after reaching a prestigious netball final.

The Diggle establishment’s Under-15s side saw off competition from Ashville in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in the semi-finals of the Sisters n Sport Cup competition.

And after the 42-34 success on Monday, March 4, the girls now go on to the northern final, where they will face either Solihull School or The King’s School, Chester.

Saddleworth School saw off Birkenhead School 39-37, local opposition in North Chadderton School and Stockport Grammar School to reach the last four.

And after their success, Charlotte Kipling could not play down the achievement.

She said: “It was an amazing performance by all players.

“Special mention to Molly Hirst who won player of the match. Saddleworth dominated the game throughout with a strong attack and defence.

“I’m super proud.”

Saddleworth School’s Under-14s side reached the last 16 of their competition.

