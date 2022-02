CERTIFICATES and badges were presented to Saddleworth School’s Year 11 students who successfully completed their Duke of Edinburgh Silver Awards. Mr Anderson, who presented the awards, said: We are so proud of every single one of the students who has worked so hard to achieve this award during what has been a very difficult and challenging time. You deserve to wear your silver badge with pride!

“I hope you are all inspired to go on to achieve the Gold award.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print