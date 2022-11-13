Saddleworth school rugby league team crowned Year 11 champions

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 11 rugby team is now officially the best in Oldham after winning the annual rugby league festival run by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation at Crompton House School.

Weather conditions proved challenging but the team remained unbeaten in three games against the hosts, Failsworth and Blue Coat School.

The team, the current North West Counties Schools’ Plate champions, will now commence this year’s Champion Schools tournament with home games against Bedford School and St Helens’ Cowley, in addition to an away trip to St Edmund Arrowsmith in Wigan.

Congratulations were extended to ‘Player of the Tournament’, Harvey Warburton, who scored a succession of tries for Saddleworth.

