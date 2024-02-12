Saddleworth School rugby team reach regional semis

SADDLEWORTH is renowned for its rugby talents, with Grasscroft’s Kevin Sinfield CBE a high-profile example.
There’s no exception at Saddleworth School, whose current crop could become some of the stars of the future.
Indeed, the Year 7 rugby league team is celebrating reaching the last four of a regional competition.
The team progressed to the semi-finals of the North West Counties tournament by beating Standish, from Wigan, 22-10 on home soil.
On a blustery afternoon, Harold Thompson was in blistering form as the player of the match registered a hat-trick of tries. Centre Charlie Broadbent added a brace of his own, with Mikey Lyons successful with one conversion.
Standing in the team’s way of a place in the final is another Wigan-based opponent, in St Peter’s from Orrell.
It will be a daunting trip across Greater Manchester as St Peter’s have swept aside every other team in the draw thus far, but the Saddleworth team will hope to rise to the challenge.