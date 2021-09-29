Saddleworth Show spectacle raises thousands for local causes

THE sun shone on Saddleworth Show as about 3,000 people enjoyed an afternoon of fun as well as helping to raise thousands of pounds for local causes and charities.

The event, organised annually for more than 35 years by the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro, was planned for June 27 but was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.



However, the gates were finally opened for the rearranged date on September 19 at Well-i-Hole Farm in Greenfield.

The event followed a very successful WelliFest music event, organised by the same committee, and together raised about £10,000 for local causes and charities. Frank Bolger and Anthony Burke, co-chairs of the committee, said: “Following a rainy set up, the sun broke through to give us a lovely sunny day for the Show.

“Around 3,000 people attended and enjoyed a fabulous day out, enjoying the host of attractions, food outlets, local artisans, crafters and creators.

“Everyone who attended went away happy and smiling and looking forward to next year’s events.



“We have to give our thanks to all the volunteers, who worked their socks off, and the sponsors

and partners who give their support so generously.

“Following on from our fantastic WelliFest event, we hope to have raised around £10,000 and so the Rotary Clubs of Oldham Metro and Saddleworth will be able to continue their support of local good causes and charities, helping thousands of vulnerable families, young people and other organisations.”



The day offered entertainment for all ages, including live performers, fairground rides,

dry stone walling, pony rides, a climbing tower, martial arts and laser quest.

At the popular Dog Show guests showed off their four-legged friends, while at Circus Sensible there was a chance to learn some new exciting skills.



A live music showcase saw young singers and musicians aged 11-18 years old take to the stage, along with other local groups and performers.

And there were stalls by local businesses and charities, including local artisans, crafters and creators with a huge array of items and goodies.

There was also a fantastic choice of food outlets including a cocktail bar, stone baked pizza, icecreams, hog roast, burger van, cakes, and street food.

For more information about the Show, visit: saddleworthshow.com or their Facebook page.

