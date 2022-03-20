Saddleworth shows support for Ukraine

SCORES of people came together for a vigil in Uppermill to reflect on the situation in Ukraine and pray for peace there.

The event was organised by Cllr Barbara Beeley, who is Saddleworth Parish Council’s chairman and Peace Champion.

The crowd, including local councillors and MP Debbie Abrahams, gathered in front of Uppermill Methodist Church, with some bringing banners and flags to show support.

Yellow and blue ribbons – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – were tied to a cord strung across the front of the church to remember all those suffering from the conflict.

There was a collection for the British Red Cross’s Ukraine Appeal, which is providing humanitarian aid to refugees and those still in Ukraine.

More funds were raised at a coffee morning hosted by Uppermill’s Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, with tea, coffee and a huge selection of cakes and snacks on sale.

Elsewhere, churches across Saddleworth have been opening their doors for individual private prayer allow people to reflect on the situation in Ukraine and pray for peace. • Waterhead Warriors are collecting provisions for those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The National Conference League Division Two side has put the appeal out for items, which can be dropped off at the club every weekend.

Items needed include raincoats, personal hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste, wound dressings, bandages, candles and torches, rucksacks or bags.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

