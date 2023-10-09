Saddleworth siblings make Oldham Sixth Form College history

TWO students from Saddleworth have become the first pair of siblings from the same family to progress from Oldham Sixth Form College to the University of Oxford.

Josh and Megan Bruton, who are from Greenfield, will be studying at the prestigious establishment together for one year, albeit at different colleges.

Josh is heading off to study Maths at Lady Margaret Hall College and Megan is going into her final year of studying English Literature at University College.

Former Saddleworth School pupil Josh could not stop smiling on A-Level Results Day recently after gaining A* grades in maths, further maths and physics, as well as a B in politics.

Although he’s unsure what he will do for a career after his degree, Josh is really excited for the next step in his education journey.

He said: “It’s been a long countdown to move-in day but that’s given me plenty of time to learn some new recipes and life skills that will no doubt come in handy!

“Oxford has sent over some Maths tasks to keep our thinking skills sharp, but the packing and shopping rush will kick in soon.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve been able to access through Oldham Sixth Form College to help me pursue Maths at Oxford – from competitions to masterclasses and even summer schools.”

Megan is thoroughly enjoying life at Oxford and, on a recent return visit to the college, recommended her university to current students and offered some advice to them.

“Studying at Oxford is so exciting,” she said. “It’s super-intense and fast-paced, but in all the best ways. The opportunities that present themselves, academic and otherwise, are unique and wide-ranging.

“To students applying to Oxbridge, my advice would be to keep doing what you love. Oxford and Cambridge seek students who are passionate about their subjects.

“If you find something that you’re really interested in, keep reading about it, and let it take you down a rabbit hole of new material and ideas. The more you show your curiosity, the better!”

Josh and Megan’s parents Lorna and Paul are understandably thrilled with their progress and grateful to Oldham Sixth Form for their support.

“We are so proud of how hard they both worked to achieve this success,” they said. “However, without the incredible support of Oldham Sixth Form College, they would not have considered Oxford as a possibility or known the first thing about how to apply.”

Dr Richard Lee, who runs the Oxbridge group at the Union Street West college, expressed his delight in seeing the siblings succeed.

“I have worked at Oldham Sixth Form College for 28 years, supporting our Oxbridge applicants, and Megan and Josh are our first pair of siblings from the same family to progress onto Oxford.

“It’s an amazing achievement and testament to their incredible diligence and their deep-rooted and genuine enthusiasm for their respective subjects.

“It was a privilege and a pleasure to help them both. Oxford is very lucky to have them!”

