Saddleworth Singers bring festive Christmas Concert to Christ Church Friezland

SADDLEWORTH Singers are busy rehearsing to make sure they will be in fine voice for their Christmas Concert.

The concert will be held at Christ Church Friezland in Greenfield on Friday, December 9, starting at 7.30pm.

The ladies choir will be led by new MD Joseph Shaw and piano accompanist Michael Shiu, and joined by special guests Diggle Band.

There will be new songs, introduced to the choir by Joseph, as well as some old favourites of the choir and their audience.

Tickets cost £10 (children free) and are available from Uppermill Post Office, Victoria Tibbot 07773 951956 or on the door.

The choir has also been invited to sing, along with other choirs, at Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday, November 19, which is part of the National Association of Choirs’ Centenary Concert.

They will be singing some songs from the Christmas Concert and all the choirs will join together to sing ‘Music’, a poem by Walter de la Mare with music specially composed by Ronald Corp.

This song was commissioned by and dedicated to the National Association of Choirs to commemorate their centenary in 2020.

